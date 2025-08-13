Workers lock Kohinoor Tea Estate gates over unpaid PF & gratuity

Alipurduar: Tensions have escalated at the Kohinoor Tea Estate in Alipurduar district after workers, alleging non-payment of pending Provident Fund (PF) and gratuity, locked the gates of the garden late on Monday night.

According to workers, the management forced 28 employees into retirement but is yet to clear their statutory retirement benefits. In addition, nearly 200 other workers have been waiting for PF and gratuity payments for an extended period.

The unrest intensified on Tuesday morning when workers staged a large-scale protest at the estate’s entrance, halting operations during the crucial peak tea-plucking season. The Kohinoor Tea Estate, which employs 888 workers, is now in a state of paralysis.

While leaf-plucking continues under a supervisor at Rs 250 per day, the estate’s factory remains shut due to the absence of the owner. Without the owner’s presence or code, PF contributions are not being deposited and retirement benefits remain unpaid.

Tea worker Sudarshan Chaki said, “We are getting our daily wages for plucking, but the person overseeing the work is not the owner.

Without an official owner, PF deductions aren’t deposited, and 28 of our colleagues have been forced into retirement without settlement. We urgently need the estate to have an owner to resolve

this crisis.”

Trade unions have expressed concern, particularly with Durga Puja approaching, and say they do not want the garden

to shut down.

Kedar Newar, secretary of the local branch of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Shramik Union, stated: “Once the ownership issue is resolved, the workers’ problems will be addressed. We urge the Labour department to take immediate steps to finalise the garden’s ownership.”

CITU district president Bidyut Goon echoed these concerns: “Without an owner, there’s no code, no PF deposits and workers are being forced into retirement.” Responding to the crisis, Alipurduar Deputy Labour Commissioner Gopal Biswas said: “Every possible effort is being made to resolve the issues at Kohinoor Tea Estate.”