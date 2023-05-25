Worker’s death: ‘Unfortunate’, says Mayor, promises all help

Kolkata: With a labourer losing his life in a landslide on Wednesday night while carrying out digging work of a Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) pipeline, Mayor Firhad Hakim has termed the incident “unfortunate”, ordered an inquiry, and assured all necessary assistance to the family of the deceased from the civic body.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at Park Circus near the intersection of Darga Road. It was learnt that pipeline work was undergoing for the past three days at the spot. For this purpose, digging work was going on till night on Wednesday. The worker concerned, identified as Salman Malik, hailing from North 24 Parganas, was digging till late at night when suddenly, as learnt from police sources, a landslide took place leading to the worker getting buried under the earth. However, despite trying, his co-workers and police could not extricate him immediately since he got buried deep under the soil. Subsequently, JCB machines were brought in to dig the earth and pull him out. It was further learnt from police sources that after he was pulled out, he was taken to the nearby Chittaranjan Hospital where doctors declared him dead. A probe is on.

Commenting on the incident on Thursday morning, the Mayor said the probable reason behind the incident could have been “loose soil” and remarked that the landslide happened all of a sudden. He assured: “I have ordered an inquiry into the matter. However, I will not be able to bring that person back to life. Kolkata Municipal Corporation will be lending all possible support to the family of the deceased. We will provide all necessary assistance”.

Commenting on whether it was due to a lack of safety gears or measures, Hakim said such conspiracy theories may be doing the rounds but it was just an “accident”. He said it could have happened anywhere. On whether any compensation has been announced, a KMC source said although there is no definite information on the matter presently, it is likely that compensation will be awarded to the family of the deceased.