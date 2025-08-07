Worker drowns in floodwaters

Malda: A 37-year-old daily wage worker, Tarani Mondal, drowned in floodwaters near his home in Dohara village of Harishchandrapur on Wednesday while trying to catch fish. His body was recovered nearly 12 hours later, sparking outrage among villagers over alleged administrative negligence.

Heavy rainfall in recent days has led to water from overflowing rivers flooding the area. Locals said Tarani accidentally slipped and drowned in the stagnant floodwater. Despite repeated calls to police, the BDO, and disaster response teams, no help arrived overnight. “We kept calling, begging for help, but no one came. We searched all night with torches and makeshift equipment,” said Basanti Mandal, mother of the deceased, visibly angry.

It wasn’t until Thursday morning that Tarani’s body surfaced and was recovered by villagers themselves. When the police finally arrived, they were met with strong protests. Residents surrounded police vehicles, demanding answers.

“Where was the administration when we needed them the most?” shouted one protester. “Why did they come only after the body was found?”

The family, unable to afford transport for post-mortem, initially refused to hand over the body. Even local Panchayat members criticised the administration’s delay.