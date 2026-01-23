Worker dies by suicide after SIR notice to wife

Raiganj: A 51-year-old migrant worker allegedly died by suicide on Thursday after his wife received a hearing notice under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, triggering tension and grief in Murali Pukur area under Itahar Police Station of North Dinajpur district. The incident has sparked tension in the locality.



The deceased was identified as Chandu Sarkar, a resident of Murali Pukur in Patirajpur. According to family members, Chhandu had been under severe mental stress since his wife, Jinnatun Bibi received a notice to appear for SIR hearing at Itahar High School.

Sources said Chandu went missing on Thursday morning. Later in the day, relatives found him hanging from a tree near his residence. He was immediately rushed to the Itahar Primary Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead.

Muklesh Sarkar, the elder brother of the deceased, alleged that Chandu took the extreme step due to mental agony caused by fear surrounding the SIR hearing notice served to his wife and said: “He was extremely worried after the notice was served”.

After the incident, Itahar MLA Musaraf Hossain visited the bereaved family, offered condolences and condemned alleged harassment during the SIR process. Protesters later blocked NH-12 and vandalised the SIR hearing centre at Itahar High School, forcing a temporary suspension of hearings, officials said.