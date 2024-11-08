Worker dies after iron gate falls on him at resort

Siliguri: A worker died after an iron gate fell on him at a private resort at Bir Singhjote in Naxalbari on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Suraj Lama, a resident of Shivkhola who was working as a cook at the resort for three months.

He was killed instantly when the gate fell on him, said locals. However, Suraj’s father-in-law claimed that it was a planned murder.

Witnesses stated that the resort owner, who was present at the time, discovered Suraj beneath the gate and confirmed his death.

After receiving the news, cops from Naxalbari Police Station arrived at the scene and sent the body for post mortem at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. Police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.

A forensic team from Jalpaiguri arrived on Thursday to gather evidence.

Neha Jain, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, said: “The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the forensic analysis and autopsy report is completed.”