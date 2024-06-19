Worker dies after falling into drain at Aibheel Tea Garden

JALPAIGURI: A labourer fell into a drain and died while on her way to work in the Dangi Division of Aibheel Tea Garden, located in Meteli Block of Jalpaiguri district, on Wednesday. The deceased worker, identified as Sushanti Induar (40), was a resident of Kuthi Line. Upon receiving the information, fellow garden workers immediately rushed to rescue her and transported her to Chalsa Mangalbari Rural Hospital using the tea garden ambulance where the attending doctor pronounced her dead upon arrival.