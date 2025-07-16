Work on two major road projects worth over Rs 3 cr begins in Itahar

Raiganj: The North Bengal Development department has commenced the construction of two important roads in Itahar, North Dinajpur district, at a cost of approximately Rs 3.11 crore.

The projects include a two-km-long road at Badambari, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.59 crore, and a road from Tetultala to Masjidpara in Surun-2 GP that will cost more than Rs 1.5 crore.

These initiatives aim to improve connectivity, mobility, and access to modern amenities in the Itahar block. Local residents have expressed relief and gratitude. Abu Taher of Gulandar remarked: “We had a long‑standing demand for these roads since 2009. Villages including Kota, Balijol, Keotal, Palaibari, Abhinagar, Belul and Ujani in Gulandar‑2 GP will greatly benefit. We are happy that our MLA took this initiative.”

Speaking on the occasion, MLA of Itahar, Musaraf Hossain, who laid the foundation stones, stated: “The roads will be completed before December this year, benefiting over 30,000 residents across twenty villages in Itahar block.

In the last two years, we have built numerous important paver‑block and concrete roads in Itahar with the state government’s funding.

In the next two months, the residents will get the benefits of more roads and culverts.

The introduction of the development of road connectivity will bring a sustainable village development in Itahar block.”