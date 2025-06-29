Work on rainwater harvesting project worth Rs 72 lakh begins in Kaliyaganj

Raiganj: In a step toward revitalising the region’s aquifer, the Kaliyaganj Municipality in North Dinajpur has set into motion a rainwater harvesting initiative under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) programme.

Officials have allocated Rs 72 lakh for the excavation and restoration of an old pond in Ward No. 11, aiming to create a sustainable source of freshwater for the community.

The municipality’s initiative aligns with the broader objectives of the AMRUT scheme, which seeks to ensure water security and sustainable urban infrastructure. As digging commences, locals remain hopeful that the rejuvenated pond will safeguard their water needs throughout the year.

The project receives a warm welcome from residents, who have observed a sharp decline in groundwater levels in recent years.

Local resident Prafulla Roy lamented the infilling of numerous ponds to make way for housing, exacerbating the water crisis, and said: “During summer, many tube wells run dry. If this trend continues, we may soon struggle to draw water even with pump machines. Rainwater harvesting is one of the most effective solutions. We thank the municipal authorities and hope to see such efforts in every ward.”

Ramniwas Saha, Chairman of Kaliyaganj Municipality, explained that the renovated pond will capture rainwater and undergo a purification process to replenish the groundwater table. “This initiative will help maintain the water table across the region. The residents will benefit not only through daily usage but also by having access to purified water for religious rituals. The project is scheduled to be completed within a year,” he added.