Work on ATS in Behala starts after seven years

After about seven years, the construction work of the Automated Testing Centre (ATS) at Behala has started again. To facilitate the work and clear space, the state Transport department, with permission of the state Forest department, will be auctioning 14 trees on May 15.

According to transport officials, the notification for the auctioning of the 14 trees will be done approximately at Rs 1,867 at Behala Public Vehicles Department premises. The tree species includes Sirish, Mango, Radhachura, Banyan and Aswatha. “These prices of logs are quoted below as per our schedule of rates. Girth more than 60 Centimetre of girth can be considered as Timber and less than 60 Centimetre of girth may be considered as fire wood the rate of which is Rs 400 per Metre,” the notice stated.

These trees were removed to facilitate the construction of ATS in Behala, which had started in 2016. However, due to tender issues the work was paused since then and the construction started from March 1, 2023.

It is being constructed adjacent to the fourth unit of the motor vehicle office of the Kolkata Zone, with the joint effort of the state and the union transport ministry. The ATS will have a metal track and will be digitally integrated. The funding for its construction is being shared by the state and centre. It is being implemented by the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT). The Behala office will also have direct access to the Automated Driving Testing Track and the Inspection and Certification centre is being set up by .

The ATS Behala will initially cater to all vehicles in Kolkata and the state has plans to establish one more in different parts of the city. “More 22 ATS will be established by the state across Bengal,” a senior Transport official said.