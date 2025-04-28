‘Work on Alipurduar’s first swimming pool to begin soon’

Alipurduar: For the first time, a full-fledged swimming pool is set to be constructed in Alipurduar district, for which the abandoned site of Maya Talkies, located in Ward No. 18 of Alipurduar town, has been selected.

The North Bengal Development department has initially allocated Rs 2.88 crore for the construction, with plans to commence work shortly.

On Sunday, Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal and Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Debabrata Roy, along with district administration officials, formally initiated the preliminary government land survey.

Speaking at the event, Suman Kanjilal said: “The plan was stuck on paper for a long time. Finally, after overcoming several hurdles, we have managed to move towards building the swimming pool.”

North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha said: “Residents have been demanding a swimming pool for years. The tender process has already begun, and we hope construction will start within the next month.” The land earmarked for the swimming pool is a government property allotted in the name of McWilliam Institute and previously leased to Maya Talkies. However, after the cinema hall closed several years ago, the area, located near Babupara, became a hotspot for anti-social activities.

Locals allege that the abandoned wooden structure hosted frequent gatherings involving alcohol and gambling. Multiple protests had been organised earlier to curb the activities. The government’s decision to develop the site into a swimming pool has brought a sense of relief and excitement among local residents.