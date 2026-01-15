Work on 2.5-km concrete road begins

Raiganj: Construction of a crucial 2.5-kilometre-long concrete road has commenced in Itahar block of North Dinajpur district at an estimated cost of Rs 1.3 crore under the state Panchayat and Rural Development department fund. The foundation stone for the road, connecting Jaihaat market to Chakla village, was laid by Itahar MLA Musaraf Hossain on Wednesday evening at Jaihaat market.

The road serves as a vital communication link for more than 20,000 residents from over fifteen villages, including Jaihaat, Bimapara, Algram, Abhinagar and Chakla.

Locals depend on this route to access healthcare facilities, educational institutions and markets in Itahar town.

For more than a decade, the road had remained in a severely dilapidated condition, riddled with potholes and posing serious risks to commuters, often leading to accidents.

Residents had repeatedly raised the issue with MLA Musaraf Hossain, urging immediate reconstruction. Responding to their long-standing demand, the MLA took up the matter with the state government, which subsequently sanctioned the funds.

Speaking on the occasion, Hossain said: “Apart from the Jaihaat–Chakla road, another one-kilometre road at Kasiburi would be constructed at a cost of Rs 40 lakh. Construction work on both roads has already begun and is expected to be completed within the next two months.

Once completed, over 30,000 residents are expected to benefit from the improved connectivity”.