Work of setting up mega drinking water project in full swing

Siliguri: The work of setting up the mega drinking water project for Siliguri has started. To augment the work, representatives from Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) went to Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) under Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) recently.



Pipes required for the project will be brought from there and many pipes have already arrived. A team from Delhi will also come to Siliguri and pay a visit to the area where the project will be installed within a few days.

Dulal Dutta, Member-Mayor-In-Council (MMIC) of the Water Supply and Health department of SMC, said: “The work has already started. The Chief Engineer and Assistant Engineer of SMC went to Rourkela to check the quality of pipes and other related materials which will be used to construct the mega water project. Many pipes have already arrived and more products will come within the next week.”

To resolve the drinking water problem of Siliguri, a mega drinking water project will be set up at Gajoldoba. The entire project cost is Rs 511.08 crore, of which the first phase work will be conducted with Rs 204 crore.

Water will be pumped from the Teesta Canal at Gajoldoba. A private agency is doing the work. An electronic substation will be set up at Gajoldoba where some issues are arising with the location. The officials will visit the site on August 28 to address the issue.