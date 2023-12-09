Work in accordance with law: SC directs ED

Kolkata: The Supreme Court directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to work in accordance with law and dispose of the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by national general secretary of Trinamool Congress Abhishek Banerjee.



It was heard on Friday before the bench of Justice Sanjeev Khanna and Justice SVN Bhatti. The apex court did not interfere with the orders of Calcutta High Court but observed that ED has to work according to law.

It was reported that Banerjee had challenged the Calcutta High Court order in the Supreme Court. It was alleged that the Single Bench was interfering with the investigation and was monitoring it. Reportedly, they had approached the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court challenging the Single Bench order but they refused to interfere.