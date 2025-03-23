Work for expansion & rejuvenation of 4 zoos begins in South Bengal

Kolkata: The West Bengal Zoo Authority has started work for expansion and rejuvenation of four zoos in South Bengal whose master plan has already been approved by Central Zoo Authority (CZA). The zoos include Alipore Zoo, Harinalaya in New Town, Garchumuk in Howrah and Jhargram Zoo.

“The representative landscape animals of the respective zoos will be displayed in these zoos. There will be a bigger space for the birds, a waterbody for the water birds and some exotic animals for special attraction of the visitors. Infrastructure would be developed for conservation and breeding of at least one species — the idea behind this is that if the population of a particular species declines, it can be released in the wild,” said Sourabh Chaudhary, Member Secretary of WBZA.

The expansion plan has been prepared in adherence to the 2021-22 guidelines issued by CZA that includes zoo plan like enclosure design, the animals to be housed, conservation breeding plan (for at least one species), the rescue or quarantine facilities, research plan, outreach and educational plan, adoption, automation, budgetary provision etc.

In South Bengal, the representative landscape animals include wolf, hyena, fishing cat, jungle cat, pangolin, python, fox etc and the population of all of these are in decline.

According to sources, in WBZA, the two zoos in South Bengal that are pending CZA approval are Jharkhali in Sunderbans and the Ramnabagan Mini Zoo in Burdwan. The master plan for Surulia Zoo at Purulia is being prepared.

In case of North Bengal, the plan for expansion of South Khayerbari Tiger Rescue centre is waiting for the state approval as is the Rasikbil Mini Zoo in Cooch Behar.

The master plan for expansion of Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri will be soon sent to CZA. The expansion plan for Adina Deer park in Malda is also being prepared.

The WBZA official said that the masterplan is prepared for a period of 20 years and the expansion of the zoos based on the respective plan takes time as it depends on the availability of funds, preparation of protocols, deployment of manpower and procurement of the animals.