Won’t tolerate repeated apologies after mistakes: Mamata warns party MLAs

Kolkata: In the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday sent an unequivocal message to all her party MLAs that if any public representatives make “irresponsible” and “unwarranted” statements thereby tarnishing the image of the party, they will no longer be spared.

Banerjee was holding a meeting with her party MLAs inside the Assembly. Mentioning the names of many of her party MLAs, including Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra, Dinhata MLA Udayan Guha, Banerjee warned that seeking repeated apology after committing a mistake would not work.

“If someone makes repeated mistakes and seeks apologies repeatedly, they cannot be spared,” she said.Party MLA Humayun Kabir and Madan Mitra had stirred controversy in their recent public statements and both of them sought apologies later. Ashokenagar MLA, Narayan Goswami also created unnecessary controversy. Four of her party leaders — two from Malda and Asansol (West Burdwan) each were reprimanded by the Trinamool supremo for their conflict on a personal level. Banerjee once again stated that infighting within the party would not be tolerated. There has been a tussle between Barabani MLA Bidhan Upadhaya and Pandaveswar MLA Naren Chakraborty. Referring to their personal indifference, Banerjee said: “Stop your quarrel. No infighting within the party will be tolerated.”

Banerjee also reprimanded her party leader from Malda and Manikchawk MLA Sabitri Mitra and another district leader Abdur Rahim Bakshi. She asked the duo to work in coordination. Keeping the 2026 Assembly election in mind, the Trinamool supremo has been trying to ensure that the Opposition BJP cannot get any advantage in any parts of the state due to the ruling party’s infighting. Banerjee, however, heaped praises on Habra MLA and former forest minister, Jyotipriya Mullick saying: “ED failed to submit any proof relating to any scam against Balu (Mullick) and he was granted bail. He was kept in jail for two and half years for political vendetta.” Mullick who had been arrested by the ED in connection with his alleged involvement in a ration scam was recently granted bail. Banerjee also praised Itahar MLA, Mosharraf Hossain for his coordination with the party workers in his area.

She also said that it has to be learnt from Hossain how to maintain coordination. Banerjee had earlier met the party leadership at her Kalighat residence, where several panels were set up to establish discipline within Trinamool.

Banerjee sets a clear roadmap for the MLAs. At the recent Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister had issued similar instructions to the ministers to ensure that the party reap maximum dividends from the budgetary allocations for welfare schemes. Ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, Banerjee seems to place utmost importance on discipline in the party and unflinching loyalty along with upholding the dignity of public representatives and personal conduct.