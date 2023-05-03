‘Won’t take back anyone contesting as Independent’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday once again sent across a clear message to a section of his party leaders who often tend to contest elections as Independent after being denied a ticket by the party.

He told his partymen that there will be “no chance of returning to Trinamool Congress if a candidate is elected as an Independent candidate in the rural polls. He was addressing a massive rally in Balurghat.

“You have to support the candidates whom the party is going to field during the Panchayat polls and it is party discipline. Many people think that he will win as an Independent because after he/she is denied tickets. Let me remind you of a little party discipline. In the last municipal elections, many people stood as Independent candidates. Many have won. Look at all the districts in the last 14 months, those who won as Independents, they could not return to the party. This is party discipline,” Banerjee said.

“I am willing to lose two village Panchayats but no one is above party discipline. I compelled four Panchayat Pradhans to resign from their posts because they didn’t do anything for the people. I learnt it from visiting the villages. Those who don’t want to work for the people after being elected have no place in our party. This is Trinamool Congress,” he added.

Amidst some reported incidents of chaos over the election related to Trinamool Congress’ secret ballot initiative for choosing candidates for Panchayat polls, Abhishek in Balurghat on Wednesday said that a section has been trying to malign the initiative and he also urged the people not to pay any heed to

such incidents.

He said that people with vested interest were trying to spread rumours that those whose names are there on the ballot papers will be kept ahead of others but it was not true. Banerjee assured that there was no bias.

Clarifying rumours about the existence of three names on the ballot paper, Banerjee said in Gangarampur that the names appearing on the ballot paper do not indicate any biases in the process. He assured that the candidates will be selected only by considering people’s opinions.

While addressing a rally at Gangarampur Stadium Banerjee said: “Your opinion is so important that the candidate will be decided based on your recommendations. Names were already recommended to us from the district. You will find that some names are mentioned while giving an opinion but it does not mean that they will get an advantage. There is also a blank space where you can write the name of your choice. Trinamool will nominate whoever the booth presidents, party-level leaders and people will recommend.”

On April 25, Banerjee launched Trinamool’s new campaign ‘Trinamool-e Nabojowar’ in Cooch Behar. The TMC candidates for the upcoming Panchayat polls were to be selected through the election process during ‘Jana Sanjog Yatra’ and ‘Grambanglar Motamot’ drives. Incidentally, the election process through ballots ran into rough seas in some places as the ballot boxes were damaged by over-enthusiastic crowds resulting in ballot papers getting damaged.

He added: “Some people with vested interests are trying to create a rumour that those whose names are on the ballot papers are being put one step ahead of others. Banerjee said every opinion would be considered and no one should think that these names are final.”