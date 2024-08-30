Won’t stop until justice is served: RG Kar’s new MSVP

Kolkata: Saptarshi Chattopadhyay, newly-appointed Medical Superintendent and vice-principal (MSVP) of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, made a bold and assertive statement at an intra-college convention on Thursday. Addressing an audience that included junior doctors, faculty members, undergraduate students and other members of the RG Kar community, Chattopadhyay declared: “I do not bow to anyone’s pressure. RG Kar will not stop until justice is served.”



The convention, organised by the junior doctors of RG Kar Hospital, featured a speech from Chattopadhyay where he stressed his forward-looking vision. “I do not believe in the past. I am committed to the future. I am unaware of the past culture at RG Kar, but from now on, anyone who challenges the principal or MSVP will have to face me directly,” he asserted. Chattopadhyay emphasised his resolve to remain unyielding in the face of pressure, adding: “If I were pressured to step down as vice-principal, I would have maintained the same stance. I do not bow to pressure. Thus, our unified voice will be: ‘We want justice.’”

In his closing remarks, Chattopadhyay acknowledged the importance of maintaining public support and ensuring that the family involved does not turn against the institution. “We must ensure that we do not lose public sympathy and that the family remains supportive,” he said. “However, I support your protest wholeheartedly. We will not stop until justice is achieved.”