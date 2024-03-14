‘Won’t eat non-veg until Nisith Pramanik loses LS polls’

Cooch Behar: Cooch Behar Municipality Chairman and former Minister Rabindranath Ghosh has made a bold declaration, stating: ‘I will not consume any non-vegetarian food until Nisith Pramanik loses in the Lok Sabha elections.’ Additionally, Rabindranath advised BJP leaders to utilize cow



dung water.

He elaborated: “I have been adhering to a vegetarian diet for the past two days. I have pledged to continue this until I defeat Nishit Pramanik in the Lok Sabha elections. I am confident in my victory. On one hand, we have BJP candidate Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nishit Pramanik, and on the other, we have Trinamool Congress candidate Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, the current MLA of Sitai Assembly Constituency. Nishit Pramanik and BJP have deceived the people of Cooch Behar and failed to deliver on their promises. Trinamool Congress is poised to win this election, and the people are eager for change. Hence, I have made this commitment. The Trinamool Congress family stands united in

this endeavour.”

Responding to Rabindranath Ghosh’s statement, Cooch Behar district BJP vice president Deepa Chakraborty remarked: “He is living in a fantasy world...”