Won’t bow down, won’t give an inch of land without contest: Abhishek

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday launched a no-holds-barred attack at the BJP-led Centre for its relentless strikes on the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state through agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He was speaking at a rally in Birbhum’s Md. Bazar organised on the 16th day of ‘Trinamool-e-jana-jowar’ campaign.

“There is no point in threatening Trinamool Congress. This party is not like CPI(M) or Congress that it will go back to the house in fear while facing a threat by the Centre in the form of the CBI. Trinamool Congress is pure iron. The more it burns, the more powerful it becomes. Trinamool Congress will never bow down to threats. We will put up a brave fight and we will not give an inch of land to the BJP without a contest,” Abhishek asserted.

After Murarai, Abhishek on Wednesday once again raised questions on the disproportionate increase of assets of Union Home minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah. “ED is saying that Anubrata Mondal’s daughter was arrested on the charges of her property increasing by 150 times. Property of Amit Shah’s son has increased by 80,000 times. Why won’t he be arrested? Is it so that the ED will not arrest Jay Shah as he belongs to the BJP? Are there different sets of laws for BJP and Trinamool members,” asked Abhishek. After hearing about the drinking water issue in a local Gram Panchayat (GP) area, he urged the local administrations to take up the issue with the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department so that a tube well can be installed at 17 booths each under that particular GP. He also assured that the water issue will be permanently solved within the next three months.

Despite multiple political programmes and party activities, Abhishek prioritised extending support to Mayureswar MLA Abhijit Roy over his father’s demise a day earlier. The party national general secretary reached Roy’s house on Wednesday morning to offer his condolences and stand by the family in their hour of grief.

Abhishek also paid his respect to the MLA’s father by garlanding his photo and was seen consoling MLA Roy. He has also assured the family of complete support during this period.

AITC tweeted: “Standing by our people! Upon hearing of the demise of MLA Mayureswar, Abhijit Roy’s father, Shri @abhishekaitc visited his house to pay respects. He extended our complete support to him and his family members. May they find strength in this hour of grief.”

Abhishek stopped his public address in Birbhum after hearing the ‘Azaan’ — a gesture that drew loud cheers from the public.

During his address, he said: “After 2021, when the Mamata Banerjee government won for the third consecutive term, around 8,45,000 women in Birbhum availed Lakshmir Bhandar while 20,54,000 students received scholarships under “Aikyashree” scheme. Around 10,94,000 families received Swasthya Sathi cards and 36,33,000 people received free ration under the “Khadya Sathi” scheme in Birbhum.