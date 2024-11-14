‘Won’t allow meetings at narrow roads henceforth’

Kolkata: Giving a warning that henceforth the court will not allow the holding of meetings at such narrow roads where police may face obstacles while responding to any security situation, Calcutta High Court on Wednesday allowed a BJP rally by Suvendu Adhikari at a location in Howrah.

During the hearing at Justice Tirthankar Ghosh’s bench, the state argued that the place where permission was sought to hold the meeting was a cramped space.

Opposition leader (Adhikari) gets Z category security. If any incident happens at that place, it will be difficult for the police to handle it.

The court directed that at the junction of Deuli Bazar, Kamalpur the convoy of VIPs would be parked. The concerned VIP would by feet cover 70 meters of distance towards Deuli football ground (venue).

The vehicles of people attending the meeting would be parked 100-200 meters away from the Deuli Bazar junction, Kamalpur Road. There should not be any dispute with the local administration regarding the parking of the vehicles.

The court barred speeches capable of inciting violence, provocative speeches and abusive language. Names of at least 10 organisers would be provided in advance to the

officer-in-charge of Shyampur police station.