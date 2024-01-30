Won’t allow implementation of CAA till I’m alive, says Mamata

Siliguri: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, instructed district magistrates (DMs) to issue “Inner Permit Cards” to people residing on the borders who need to travel to the other side for work.



Tweaking her schedule, Mamata Banerjee who is also the Trinamool Congress supremo, decided to incorporate public interaction in her stride. Embarking on long walks the Chief Minister met the masses on the street, interacted with students and caressed newborns. She undertook three such long walks in Chopra, Islampur and Raiganj on Tuesday amidst swelling multitudes.

Banerjee obliged the students by clicking selfies with them and giving them autographs. However, amidst all the fun and frolic she did not fail to inspire them, advising them to study hard.

The Trinamool Congress supremo, reiterating her claim that NRC will not be allowed in Bengal, warned of stiff resistance if there was any attempt to forcefully implement it.

“Bengal will show the way to India,” stated Banerjee. She attended government benefit distribution programmes at Raiganj and Balurghat on Tuesday.

Political pundits feel that with this statement Banerjee has sent a subtle message.

Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in North Bengal, gave a clarion call to Bengal to show the way forward in ousting the BJP-led Government at the Centre.

“We will give our blood but will not allow NRC and CAA in Bengal. We will die but not go back on our commitment,” stated Banerjee. Training guns at the BSF, she stated: “The BSF is terrorising people. In some places, they are forcing people to take an identity card being distributed by them. I am instructing the district magistrates to issue Inner Permit Cards to villagers residing on the border who cross to the other side for work. They will not accept cards from the BSF. If they accept the BSF cards they will be driven out from both sides of the border. They will not be allowed to reside here. This is a sinister ploy” claimed the Chief Minister.

“Elections are conducted by the Election Commission, DMs, SPs and Observers but I have heard last year in Balurghat, BSF were making voters queue up and intimidating them. If I hear of any such complaint this year, I assure you, elections will go but we will stay and I will keep this in mind,” warned Banerjee.

Earlier during the day she had claimed that the BJP was running an “autocratic government”. “In the BJP-run states they are shutting down meat, egg and fish shops. They bulldozed many such shops. In Bengal, there is nothing like this. It is your right to decide what you want to eat and what you want to wear. No one can take this right from you,” stated the Chief Minister.

Banerjee stated that before elections the BJP makes hundreds of commitments but after election, their commitments disappear. “They are like the cuckoo bird. They appear in spring and sing. After spring, they disappear along with their song. We are with you year-round, 365 days,” she said.