Women wing of TMC to hold organisational meeting on Friday

The women wing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) will hold its organisational meeting at Trinamool Bhawan on Friday with the newly-nominated district mahila presidents to chalk out strategies on how to carry out effective and rigorous campaigns in all the districts ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Chandrima Bhattacharya, the president of the Trinamool Congress Mahila Samiti will convene the meeting. Women votes are “utmost crucial” and hence the ruling party is strategising its plans on how to ensure women votes during the Parliamentary elections.

Various social schemes introduced by the Mamata Banerjee government have extended a great deal of services to women and also to teenage voters which include Lakhsmir Bhandar, Kanyashree.

In six districts, six new faces have also been made district committee presidents of the women wing. During the last Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress’ slogan “Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chai” (Bengal wants its own daughter) managed to win the hearts of a substantial number of women voters and it was reflected in the election results.

The ruling party in Bengal is chalking out strategies on how to carry out effective and rigorous campaigns in all 42 constituencies highlighting various development schemes of the Bengal government.

Trinamool Congress in Bengal is targeting to win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats, leaving no political ground to the BJP, this time. According to sources, it may introduce several new programmes ahead of the polls scheduled to be held next year.

New initiatives to revitalise its workers at the grassroots level are also on the cards. Books containing the detailed account of the development works in all the 42 Parliamentary constituencies will be distributed among people. It will inform them what the TMC MPs have done for their respective constituencies.

Trinamool Congress on November 27 announced the names of its new district youth presidents and new district mahila presidents. The ruling party in the state has also published the list of district mahila presidents. In several districts, the new district vice-presidents have also been appointed.

The District Youth Committee has been given a new shape ahead of Lok Sabha elections scheduled to take place next year.