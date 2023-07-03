Women voters outnumber men in Habibpur Block

MALDA: Before the Panchayat polls in Malda, it a win for women in Habibpur Block, being the sole Block in the district to outnumber male voters with females in number. Among the 15 Blocks of Malda, only Habibpur Block has 88,799 female voters, almost a thousand more than males who are 87,676. In other blocks, the scenario is the opposite, and male voters outnumber females.



According to the data provided by the election cell of Malda district, among the 29,225 voters, there are 14,768,858 females and 14,252,276 males. Kaliachak I has the highest number of voters, 333,393, with 328 seats in 14 GP, 42 in the Panchayat Samiti, and 3 Zilla Parishad seats. The block with the least number of voters is Bamongola, with 119,749, and only 132 seats in 6 GPs, 18 PS, and 2 ZP seats.

On the other hand, Kaliachak-I has 153,116 male voters, the highest among all Blocks, while Old Malda has the least with 61,129 male voters.

In terms of female voters, Kaliachak I again has the highest, with 150,269, while Bamongola has the lowest number with 58,597.

Furthermore, Gazole has the most Gram Panchayats in the district, with 15, while Bamongola and Old Malda have the least, with only 6 each.

Of the 15 Panchayat Samitis of Malda, Gazole has the most seats (45) while Bamongola and Old Malda have the least, 18 seats each.

Among the 43 ZP seats, 13 Blocks have 3 seats each and Bamongola and Old Malda have the lowest, with 2 seats each.

There are 3,035 polling stations, including 303 auxiliary stations, in Malda for this year’s Panchayat elections.