Women voters a ‘deciding factor’ in Jadavpur Parliamentary seat

Kolkata: With the total number of female voters being 1019470 against 1000286 male voters, women will be a deciding factor in the Jadavpur Parliamentary constituency (PC) during the Lok Sabha polls.



Five of the seven (ACs) Assembly constituencies (barring Baruipur East and Bhangor) under Jadavpur PC — the female voters outnumber their male counterparts. In Baruipur West, the number of female and male voters is 137609 and 134462, respectively. In Sonarpur South, the figure is 151402 and 145971, for Jadavpur the number is 158156 and 147155, for Sonarpur North 158676 and 155483, and in Tollygunge it is 134866 and 126710, respectively.

District Election Officer (DEO), South 24-Parganas, Sumit Gupta on Monday released details of the PCs – Jaynagar (SC), Mathurapur (SC), Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur and three Assembly segments under Kolkata South PC that comes under his jurisdiction. Interestingly, the number of female voters in three Kolkata South ACs under DEO, South 24-Parganas, exceed their male counterparts. Kasba, Behala East and Behala West have 479503 women voters against 466331 male. However, in the entire Kolkata South PC male voters are more than female – the numbers being 4,77,484 and 4,18,986 respectively.

The total number of polling stations in South 24-Parganas, including main and auxiliary stands at 8841 with total number of voters being 85,01,745. The total number of male and female voters are 4292931 and 4208472 respectively.

Gupta said that the total number of first time voters in the district is 150050 while the number of electors who have attained 85 plus age are 68253.

“The total number of women polling stations in the district will be 1673. We are trying to have at least one booth in every AC to be manned by PWD (Persons with Disability ) voting personnel,” he added.

All the PCs under DEO, South 24-Parganas will go for polls on June 1 while the date of counting will be on June 4. The filing of nomination will start from May 7 while the last date for the same will be May 14. The last date for nomination withdrawal will be May 17.