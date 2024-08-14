Women to unite in protest against RG Kar incident

Siliguri: “Girls come on, this night is ours”, women and girls living in Siliguri will take to the streets around midnight to protest against the incident of a doctor’s alleged rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College along with increase in crime against women. Such protests are going to be held in most of the towns of North Bengal.

On Wednesday night at around 11 pm, thousands of women, girls are to gather at Baghajatin Park in Siliguri and take out a rally till Air View More. Artists and cultural groups will also stage protest programmes at Air View More. The rally will then culminate at the Baghajatin Park.

Apart from this, women from different areas of Siliguri will join in the protests

raising concerns about growing crime against women and girls. Priya Rudra, working for an NGO, said: “We vehemently condemn the incident of RG Kar. Such criminals should get strict punishment. We have to protest against this.” Koyel Roy, another woman who

participated in the protest, said: “Incidents of rape, torture and kidnapping are going on. We frequently hear such news.

This should stop. We are also human beings. This is our city as well. We should feel safe at night.

Therefore, we have taken control of the streets.”

With this protest, women will give the message that the night is also for women, they should have no reason to feel unsafe at night.

Women of Malda will protest at the Foara More in English Bazar. The programme is expected to see a huge turnout.

The protest programme in Raiganj will be held at 11 pm on Wednesday at Ghari More i. Shrabani Dey, a drama actress of Raiganj said: “Thousands of women from all walks of life will participate in the protest movement. We will raise our voice against crimes and will give a clarion call to women to live without fear.”