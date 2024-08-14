Women tea garden workers launch exclusive tribal dress shop

Alipurduar: In a pioneering move for Alipurduar, women employed in local tea gardens have inaugurated a shop specialising in tribal attire. This unique store, which opened on World Indigenous Peoples’ Day, marks the formation of the Madhubagan Multipurpose Cooperative Society.



Situated in Old Hasimara, 45 kilometers from the Alipurduar district headquarters, the shop has already seen promising sales and is anticipated to experience a surge in demand as Durga Puja approaches.

This initiative represents the first-of-its-kind by tribal womens in Alipurduar’s tea gardens. The store offers a diverse range of clothing, including traditional sarees, pajama-Punjabi sets and children’s garments. The inventory features garments from various tribes, including the Nepali, Oraon, Mech, Munda, Santal, Mahali and Garo communities. Noteworthy items include Sarna sarees, Santali sarees and Munda sarees, alongside specialised tribal towels and Nepali attire.

The Madhubagan Multipurpose Cooperative Society, comprising 103 members— primarily women — was established by the women, their children and the community of the Madhu tea garden in Kalchini Block. According to the Society’s Secretary, Kanika Dhanwar, the cooperative previously engaged in compost production, which has generated additional income for many tea garden workers.

“Our venture into garment retail is a new opportunity for economic development, offering an alternative source of income while introducing new cultural elements to our community,” Dhanwar explained.

Rupam Deb, a cooperative member, emphasized the significance of this initiative: “This is a groundbreaking effort in the Dooars region. Given the current challenges facing tea gardens, this project aims to diversify income streams and provide fresh opportunities for the community.”

The new shop is expected to attract both tourists and local residents interested in tribal culture and clothing. With a growing interest in ethnic attire and cultural experiences among visitors to North Bengal, the store is well-positioned to meet this demand. The shop will also cater to the local community, particularly during the numerous social and cultural events held in the region throughout the year.

The Madhubagan Cooperative Society has received an initial grant of Rs 2.5 lakh from the Cooperative Society (Alipurduar Range) to support their venture.