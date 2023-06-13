‘Women suffering due to the Central govt’s faulty policies’

SILIGURI: Darjeeling District Mahila Trinamool Congress came out on the streets to protest against the Central government. They held a rally in Siliguri on Tuesday.



“The Central government is depriving West Bengal. The price of cooking gas has doubled. People, especially women, are suffering due to the Central government’s faulty policies. The women are compelled to come out on the streets. We will continue our protests,” said Papiya Ghosh, the president of Darjeeling district Trinamool Congress.

The rally started from the party office of Darjeeling district Trinamool Congress and ended at the Kanchenjunga Stadium. Along with Papiya Ghosh, Mili Shil Sinha, the president of Darjeeling District Mahila Trinamool Congress and other women leaders and workers were present at the rally.

From the rally, they demanded that the Central government should release the dues for 100 days work scheme; housing scheme and other projects. They also protested against the price hike of essential commodities including petrol, diesel, cooking gas along with increase in price of essential commodities.

Incidentally, the Mahila Trinamool Congress staged a 32-hour sit-in demonstration in Siliguri in May with the same demand. Minister Shashi Panja, Minister of State Chandrima Bhattacharya were present at the sit-in demonstration then.