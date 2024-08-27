Women students from colleges, univs to spearhead TMCP Foundation Day

Kolkata: Women students from various colleges and universities may spearhead Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad’s (TMCP) Foundation Day which will be observed in front of Gandhi statue on Mayo Road.

It was learnt that following the instruction of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, women students from universities will be the front runners in the list of speakers who will address the gathering.

It may be mentioned many women leaders of Trinamool Congress accompanied their party supremo Banerjee when she took out a rally from Moulali to Dorina Crossing a few days ago demanding speedy justice to the family members of the victim of the RG Kar Medical College.

Saayoni Ghosh, president of the Trinamool Congress’ youth wing is also expected to join the rally. Party supremo Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will attend the TMCP’s Foundation Day programme. After the July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally, Abhishek may deliver a speech at the programme.

Youth leaders under the party’s fold may play a significant role during the programme. Two selected songs may be played by the “Joyee” band. Two renowned personalities from the state will be felicitated at the programme. Many of the Trinamool Congress MPs, MLAs, ministers are expected to join the event.

Following party supremo’s instruction, Trinamool Congress leader Aroop Biswas made necessary arrangements of accommodation for the party workers who will be coming from various districts. Hundreds of party workers who have already come to the city were accommodated at Netaji indoor stadium, Khudiram Anusilan Kendra, Salt Lake stadium. Record number of students from North Bengal under TMCP’s fold are expected to join Wednesday’s rally.

Mamata Banerjee who is also the Chief Minister of the state will hold a Cabinet meeting at Nabanna on Wednesday which coincides with the Foundation Day of TMCP. Banerjee will hold a Cabinet meeting after attending the TMCP rally. All the Cabinet ministers and minister-of-states have been asked to be present in Cabinet meetings.