Women Self-Help-Groups in Chopra thrive by producing organic ‘abir’ for Holi

Raiganj: In a commendable initiative towards sustainable living and women’s empowerment, members of Self-Help-Groups (SHGs) in Dhandu Gauchh village in Chopra of North Dinajpur district are producing organic ‘abir’ (colour powder) for Holi. Utilising natural ingredients such as turmeric, beetroot, carrots and various flowers, these women are crafting eco-friendly colours that are both skin-friendly and environmentally safe.

This venture began approximately four years ago after the women received training from the Uttar Dinajpur Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Chopra. The KVK, dedicated to agricultural and rural development, offers training programmes to farmers and rural youth to enhance production and promote self-employment.

Anima Majumdar, an SHG member, highlighted the health hazards associated with chemical-based colours commonly available in the market. She stated: “Chemical colour powders sold in the market have adverse effects on our health. After training from Uttar Dinajpur Krishi Vigyan Kendra, we have been preparing colour powders for the last four years using turmeric, beetroot, carrots and different flowers.

Our prices are also affordable. This year, we received huge orders from different places in North Bengal districts.” The SHGs have already secured substantial orders from regions, including Siliguri, Jalpaiguri and other parts of North Dinajpur, reflecting a growing consumer preference for natural products. This shift not only ensures a safer celebration but also promotes environmental sustainability.

Anjali Sharma, a scientist at Uttar Dinajpur Krishi Vigyan Kendra, emphasised the health benefits of using natural colours during festivities. She remarked: “If we use natural colours instead of chemical ones during the Holi festival, our health will be protected.

Considering this issue, we provided training to women of two Self-Help Groups at Dhandu Gauchh in Chopra.

They are preparing natural colour powder for Holi celebrations. Now they are becoming self-reliant through their products.”