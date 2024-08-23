Women safety: Bongaon, Barasat and Basirhat police dist intensify vigilance

Kolkata: To ensure better safety for women, the district police in North 24-Parganas’ Barasat, Bongaon, Basirhat have intensified vigilance.



Police officers of Bongaon Police District have started an awareness campaign in different parts of Bongaon to make them aware about the helpline number 7319224450 which remains operational 24 hours a day and managed by women police personnel. If a woman is in distress, she can call at the number seeking help. Police distributed leaflets among the people in the region with the helpline number printed on it. The ‘winners team’ of the Bongaon police will promptly address the issue.

The winners team led by DCP Traffic of Bongaon Police District visited several parts, including the Railway stations, hospital areas and spoke to the women. The police officers told the women that they can directly call at the helpline number and raise their issues.

“It is a great move on the part of the police as they are informing the people about women’s helpline numbers. Many of us often return home in the late evening. Women can seek help from the police just by dialing up the helpline number,” Sapna Mondal, a local resident in Bongaon said. To intensify the women’s safety issue, the Barasat and Bongaon police district have also started campaigns. SP Barasat police district already carried out a campaign in several parts in the evening recently to boost the confidence of the women. The winners team started patrolling in various parts.

Superintendent of police went out on patrol with his team on Tuesday evening to take stock of the safety of girls. Women police personnel patrolled in the areas on motorbikes. SP Barasat Police district visited some parts of Madhyamgram. Some complaints had surfaced from Basunagar and Nandankanan areas of Madhyamgram. On the other hand, the winners team started patrolling in Basirhat police district from Tuesday night.