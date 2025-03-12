‘Women-run canteens soon in all blocks’

Raiganj: In a significant initiative aimed at empowering women and promoting financial independence, the officials of North Dinajpur district administration have decided to open women-run Khadya Chhaya canteen in all nine blocks of the district soon. Reportedly Hemtabad Panchayat Samity on Monday launched ‘Kadya Chhaya’, a canteen operated entirely by women. The canteen was inaugurated by District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena within the premises of the Panchayat Samity office.

Sambhu Roy, Sabhapati of Hemtabad Panchayat Samity, highlighted the canteen’s purpose, stating: “Everyday, numerous individuals from various villages of Hemtabad visit the office of the Block Development Officer for multiple facilities. The visitors here will be able to get healthy food at a reasonable price.”

District Magistrate Meena emphasised the broader vision behind the initiative, noting: “Our state Chief Minister has prioritised the ‘Kadya Chhaya’ programme to enhance the economic well-being of women in Swarna Jayanti groups. We launched this project in Hemtabad to provide the public with healthy food at affordable prices. Similar canteens will soon be established in the remaining eight blocks of the district.”