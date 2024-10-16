Women power reigns supreme at Garia Prantik Avijatri Sangha

KOLKATA: A particular spot in Garia had long been used as a dumping ground, gradually attracting some outsiders who would gather there for idle activities and substance abuse. In 2015, 14 women from the community formed a committee and planned to put an end to the anti-social activities taking place there. They cleaned up the area and organised the first Durga Puja in 2015. This year marked the tenth anniversary of Garia Prantik Avijatri Sangha’s Durga Puja.



In fact, ‘Avijatri Sangha’ began organising Kali Puja in 1965 near Garia Bus Stand. From then until 2014, Kali Puja was celebrated in a grand manner in this area. Over time, ‘Avijatri Sangha’ became known as ‘Garia Prantik Avijatri Sangha.’

The women’s committee did not stop at organising Durga Puja; they built a permanent Puja pavilion at the location, transforming it into a social gathering space where residents come together annually for various festivals such as Rabindra-Nazrul Jayanti, Holi and other cultural events.

Today, the committee is involved in various social work, including blood donation drives, distribution of food packets, flood relief, supporting orphanages and old age homes, and distributing clothing to those in need. During the Covid pandemic, they took responsibility for checking in on every household in the area, arranging hospital admissions, providing oxygen and offering financial assistance for medical care. Currently, the committee is focused on involving the younger generation in these activities, working to strengthen the sense of social responsibility and carry the initiatives forward.