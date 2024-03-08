Women of Sandeshkhali meet Mamata at rally in city, convey their gratitude

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, met several women from Sandeshkhali and asked them to directly get in touch with her in case they face



any problems. Several women from Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas district took part in the women’s rally led by Banerjee in Kolkata and conveyed their gratitude to her for giving back their lands in Sandeshkhali. She also alleged that BJP circulated fake news about Sandeshkhali.

Banerjee assured if any incidents occur, police will take immediate action against the accused. Sandeshkhali was on the boil for weeks after some of the women residents of that area alleged that the now suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides assaulted women and grabbed lands. The state government has, however, returned the lands to the people which had been grabbed. “Several people shared misinformation on Sandeshkhali. If some atrocities happen, we take action. I don’t even spare Trinamool Congress leaders from being arrested. The BJP does only one thing — push ED and CBI, arrest leaders and win elections. Why so much anger against Bengal? If you can win (polls), why defame Opposition?” Mamata Banerjee said. Shahjahan has already been arrested by the state police.

Mamata Banerjee’s reaction follows PM Narendra Modi and BJP leaders accusing the state government over the Sandeshkhali unrest. The TMC supremo led a massive rally with the slogan — “Mahilader Adhikar, Amader Angikar” (women’s rights, our commitment).

Among the prominent women Trinamool leaders in the rally were Sushmita Dev, Shashi Panja, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Mala Roy and the party’s newly-elected Rajya Sabha MP and journalist Sagarika Ghose. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also joined the march.