Women of Gopalganj celebrate Bhai Dooj by giving ‘phonta’ to mangrove trees

Kolkata: In a heartfelt celebration of Bhai Dooj, women from Gopalganj village in the Kultali Constituency honoured mangrove trees along the banks of the Naipukuria River, likening their importance to that of protective brothers.

This year’s observance comes against a backdrop of alarming reports indicating the destruction of mangrove forests for shrimp farming and housing developments, with 8 to 10 areas in Kultali affected.

Gathering by the river, the women performed the traditional “phonta,” a blessing ritual, to express their gratitude and commitment to the mangroves, which play a crucial role in shielding the community from natural disasters. Binita Haldar, Panchayat Pradhan of Gopalganj Gram Panchayat, underscored the significance of these trees, stating: “Just as brothers protect their sisters in times of danger, mangroves safeguard us from natural calamities.” Haldar pledged to lead protests against the ongoing deforestation, asserting that all mangroves in the Sunderbans are like brothers to the women, while the women themselves are akin to their sisters. This symbolic act of honouring the mangroves on Bhai Dooj highlights the community’s deep-rooted connection to their environment and their determination to protect it for future generations.