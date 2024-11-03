MillenniumPost
Home > Bengal > Women of Gopalganj celebrate Bhai Dooj by giving ‘phonta’ to mangrove trees
Bengal

Women of Gopalganj celebrate Bhai Dooj by giving ‘phonta’ to mangrove trees

BY TIRTHANKAR DAS3 Nov 2024 6:19 PM GMT
Women of Gopalganj celebrate Bhai Dooj by giving ‘phonta’ to mangrove trees
X

Kolkata: In a heartfelt celebration of Bhai Dooj, women from Gopalganj village in the Kultali Constituency honoured mangrove trees along the banks of the Naipukuria River, likening their importance to that of protective brothers.

This year’s observance comes against a backdrop of alarming reports indicating the destruction of mangrove forests for shrimp farming and housing developments, with 8 to 10 areas in Kultali affected.

Gathering by the river, the women performed the traditional “phonta,” a blessing ritual, to express their gratitude and commitment to the mangroves, which play a crucial role in shielding the community from natural disasters. Binita Haldar, Panchayat Pradhan of Gopalganj Gram Panchayat, underscored the significance of these trees, stating: “Just as brothers protect their sisters in times of danger, mangroves safeguard us from natural calamities.” Haldar pledged to lead protests against the ongoing deforestation, asserting that all mangroves in the Sunderbans are like brothers to the women, while the women themselves are akin to their sisters. This symbolic act of honouring the mangroves on Bhai Dooj highlights the community’s deep-rooted connection to their environment and their determination to protect it for future generations.

TIRTHANKAR DAS

TIRTHANKAR DAS

Experienced Reporter cum Social Video Producer/Editor with a demonstrated history of working in broadcast, print, and digital media for the last 6 years. Skilled in Video Editing, along with reporting, shooting and social media strategizing. Bachelor in Media Science with specialisation in Print Media & Photojournalism from NSHM Knowledge Campus, Kolkata. Awardee: National Press Awards 24, Sangbad Prabhakar Awards 24.


Next Story
Share it
X