Women health workers of Raiganj BPHC accuse executive Asst of assault

Raiganj: Several women nursing staff and other health workers of Raiganj Block Health Center at Maharaja in Raiganj, North Dinajpur district, have levelled allegations against Debasish Dutta, the Executive Assistant of the center, accusing him of physical and mental assault.

The aggrieved employees have submitted written complaints to the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), the Block Medical Officer of Health (BMOH), and the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Raiganj, demanding strict action against the accused official.

A woman nursing staff member alleged, “Whenever I visit Debasish Dutta’s chamber for official work, he tries to touch me inappropriately on various pretexts.

Despite repeated warnings, he did not change his behavior and continues to misbehave with other female staff members as well. When we protest, he mentally tortures us and uses abusive language. We have informed our higher officials and district administration. If justice is not served, we will submit a mass deputation.”

Debasish Dutta, however, denied the allegations, saying: “The woman nursing staff was called for duty as per the directive of the Block Health Officer following the departmental roster.

Since then she is intentionally trying to defame and harass me.”

Confirming the complaint, Raiganj SDO Kingshuk Maity said:

“We have recently received a complaint from several women staff members against Executive Assistant Debasish Dutta of Raiganj Block Health Center.

The Chief Medical Officer of Health has been directed to take necessary action after conducting a proper inquiry into the matter.”