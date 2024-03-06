Women from Sikh community hit the streets demanding meeting with Prime Minister

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Wednesday raised voice as Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not pay any heed to the protesting Sikh women who demanded the arrest of Suvendu Adhikari for his “Khalistani” remark.

“In a shocking display of insensitivity, PM Narendra Modi, who was in the state on Wednesday, turned down the Sikh community’s urgent plea to meet him over BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s reprehensible Khalistani remark towards a Sikh IPS officer.

With blatant disregard for the community’s concerns, the PMO even instructed the media outlets not to raise the issue when several Sikh people took to the streets over this matter,” reads a press statement issued by Trinamool Congress. As the PM shared stage with CBI’s FIR-named Suvendu Adhikari at Barasat, the Sikh community burned effigies of Adhikari and demonstrated demanding an apology from the BJP for this humiliation towards them.

While the PM claimed to serve Nari Shakti, several Sikh women protesting with black flags waited to share their grievances with the PM but to no avail. Exposing the double-engine’s “double-standards,” Trinamool Congress posted on X: “Despite a letter being submitted to PM @narendramodi, the ‘Pradhan Sevak’ has refused to meet the Sikh delegation protesting against @SuvenduWB’s #Khalistani slur. All channels have been strictly instructed by @PMOIndia to not raise the issue. Is Modi ji scared to confront the BIGOTRY within his so-called ‘Parivar’. Or do his thoughts mirror that of Adhikari’s?”

“In a powerful demonstration of outrage, the Sikh community took to the streets demanding a meeting with PM @narendramodi over @SuvenduWB’s despicable #Khalistani slur towards an IPS Officer. Turbans symbolise faith, not terrorism! Such BLATANT BIGOTRY has ABSOLUTELY NO PLACE in Bengal!” Trinamool posted on X.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar posted: “Sikh women on the streets of Kolkata demand arrest of Suvendu Adhikari — BJP’s Leader of the Opposition in WB Legislature, — for abusing a Sikh IPS officer as “Khalistani”!” Women from the Sikh community hit the streets of Kolkata requesting PM @narendramodi to meet them as they wanted to highlight & complain against @SuvenduWB for his “Khalistani” remark that has caused immense pain to them.