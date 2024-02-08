Women empowerment: State increases allowance under ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’

Kolkata: Presenting a ‘dynamic and progressive financial statement’, which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said would provide a new economic direction to the nation, the Rs 3.66 lakh crore Budget for 2024-25 fiscal, presented by the state government on Thursday, besides emphasising on social security schemes and infrastructural development, laid special focus on empowering women of Bengal by increasing the allowance provided under its ‘Lakshmi Bhandar’ scheme.



Reading out the Budget, Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya announced an increase in financial assistance under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme for 2.11 crore women. The allowance for general category women was hiked to Rs 1000 from Rs 500 per month while for SC/ST category it was raised to Rs 1200 from Rs 1000 per month. The enhanced financial assistance will be extended through Direct Benefit Transfer from April this year. The beneficiaries will receive the hiked amount from May.

The state government has made an additional annual allocation of Rs 12,000 crore for this.

“I propose to provide a Rs 3,66,116 crore Budget for the financial year 2024-25,” Bhattacharya said while placing the financial statement in the Assembly. Bhattacharya also said the size of Bengal’s economy measured in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has expanded by nearly four times from Rs 4,60,959 crore in 2010-2011 to Rs 17,00,939 crore in 2023-24.

In a boost to social protection and traditional employment, Bhattacharjee announced a new scheme for fishermen, a new apprentice scheme for the youths, a financial benefit scheme for artisans and also strengthening of the existing Bhabisyat Credit Card Scheme (BCCS).

A new scheme has been announced for fishermen — ‘Samudra Sathi’ that will offer financial assistance of Rs 5000 per month for two months during the fishing ban period to each registered fisherman in the three coastal districts — East Midnapore, North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas. Rs 200 crore has been allocated for this purpose, Bhattacharjee said during her Budget speech.

The state government is also going to launch ‘Bengal Artisans Financial Benefit Scheme 2024’ where a one-time grant of up to Rs 15,000 will be given to individual artisans, including traditional crafts and traders, and Rs 10 lakh for a group of artisans under an industrial cooperative society. Around 2 lakh artisans will be covered under this scheme in the current financial year and another 4 lakh artisans will be brought under this scheme in the next 4 years. The state government has allotted Rs 200 crore for this financial year.

A new scheme has been launched for Handloom & Khadi weavers with one-time settlement/working capital assistance. The Budget has given a big relief to the Awas Yojana beneficiaries. Incidentally, the Chief Minister had announced a plan to provide housing for 11 lakh people. Bengal has also made a budgetary allocation for providing wages to 21 lakh job card holders within February 21. State has announced Rs 3,700 crore for this purpose.

There has been a major announcement in infrastructural development as well. A Ganga Sagar Setu will be built covering a 3.1 km bridge on River Muriganga connecting Lot 8 and Kachuberia. The project will come up in 3 years at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore. A four-lane flyover from Metropolitan Crossing on EM Bypass to Mahisbathan will be constructed at a cost of Rs 728 crore.

With the Centre denying funds under the PMAY scheme, the state government will consider providing financial support to over 11 lakh approved families. Further, Rs 3700 crore has been earmarked in this financial year for paying the wages of 21 lakh job card holders who were deprived of their MGNREGA dues.

Additionally, Dearness Allowance (DA) has been increased by four per cent while the state government has launched Pathashree III under which 12000 km of rural roads will be created/ renovated at a cost of Rs 3868 crore.