Women earn extra income by crafting Puja decorations in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: With the advent of Durga Puja, the demand for various decorative materials to adorn Puja pandals has surged. In the town of Balurghat, around 50 individuals, mostly women, have been engaged in crafting these materials over the past one month, with hundreds of others working in other parts of the region. Among them are many college students and homemakers, who see this as an opportunity to make some extra money from the comfort of their homes.



On an average, these women earn between Rs 250 and Rs 350 per day. Interestingly, this year has seen a significant rise in the number of students participating in the work. The decorations for major pandals in Balurghat and other areas of the district involve intricate designs made from vegetable seeds, beads and leaves, which are then affixed to the traditional shola (pith). While men usually handle the construction of the pandals, women are typically entrusted with the delicate task of decoration, a skill at which they excel. Ratna Sarkar, a college student from Balurghat, has been involved in this work for several years. She said: “I have been doing this part-time for the past few years alongside my studies. It provides me with some extra money before the Puja and I am also able to contribute to my family’s finances. I enjoy working with shola and beads.”

Homemaker Shefali Sarkar, another artisan, has been in the business for over 15 years. “I’ve been doing this work for 15 to 16 years. It helps me earn a little extra money before the Puja, which I can use for personal expenses,” she said.