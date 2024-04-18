Women acknowledge Didi’s livelihood support, turn out in huge numbers

BALURGHAT: It was not just any ordinary dance for Shukurmoni Hansda. It was a dance that enabled her to pour out her heart to the Chief Minister that she had not been issued a disability certificate yet. A humane Chief Minister immediately requested the MLA to look into the matter.



A woman named Shukurmoni Hansda from Harirampur was running from pillar to post for a disability certificate. As luck would have it, she was part of the dance troupe, performing at Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee’s election campaign at Harirampur in Balurghat. After the group dance performance in which Banerjee also took part, Hansda requested her for a disability certificate.

Banerjee instructed Indranil Sen and Itahar MLA Mosharraf Hossain present on the stage to take necessary steps in the matter. “After dancing with her on the stage, I told her my problem. Now, I hope to get my disability certificate soon. She is so kind and down to earth, like our own elder sister,” stated Hansda. Thousands of women attended Banerjee’s election campaign braving the scorching summer heat. Some of them had been waiting since 10 am. Among them was Shyamali Karmakar, a peanut vendor from Gangarampur Block.

She said: “I am a big fan of Didi. I try to attend all her meetings. So far, I have gone to both the meetings she held in South Dinajpur recently.”

Morjina Khatun was waiting since 9 am. She said: “Our dear Didi has given us so much. I have benefitted immensely from Lakshmir Bhandar. I no longer have to depend on my husband. My daughter who attends school gets Kanyashree. The economical condition of our family is not very good. The welfare schemes help us tide over our difficulties.”

Jaigun Nesha, a homemaker from Mahendra area, said: “We who are homemakers are largely benefited by Lakshmir Bhandar. My husband is a farmer. With his income and with the help of Lakshmir Bhandar, my family runs. Didi is like a guardian for us.” Thursday’s meeting was particularly notable for the presence of a large number of. All of them unanimously acknowledged that they had benefitted from the TMC-run Bengal government’s benefit schemes.