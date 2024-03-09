Women achievers awarded at Sister Nivedita University

Kolkata: In line with the theme “Inspire Inclusion” of



International Women’s Day 2024, on March 8, 2024, Sister Nivedita University honoured and awarded the three most deserving specially-challenged women students at the University Hall.

Mayuri Roy, a dedicated student at the Department of Journalism & Mass Communication at SNU has impressed one and all with her skills as an intern photographer. Mayuri was diagnosed with thalassemia when she was barely three months old. Overcoming financial hurdles, her parents strove hard to ensure a timely supply of blood for transfusion. At the age of 7, she went through an expensive splenectomy surgery at Vellore.

Despite having a bleak chance of life, Mayuri realised she loved photography and has taken up this as her profession along with her studies.

Sandipa Jana was born with osteogenesis imperfect, brittle bone disease. Amidst the whirlwind of medical consultations and treatments from the age of three, Sandipa’s indomitable spirit remained unbroken.

Despite her physical limitations and numerous surgeries, she exhibited an insatiable thirst for knowledge and a steadfast commitment to her education.

Sandipa excelled academically, consistently ranking at the top of her class, she got 85 per cent in her 10th board and 79 per cent in her 12th board exams. Currently, she’s pursuing a B.Tech (Computer Science) final year at Sister Nivedita University.

Anushka Sarkar, a B.Tech (Computer Science) second-year student at Sister Nivedita University labelled as a dwarf by many, faces the harsh reality of being perceived as a source of amusement. However, against a backdrop of scepticism, a door opened to a remarkable chapter that became part of an environment that appreciated her uniqueness and potential.

Anushka’s life, a harmonious blend of challenges and joys, owes its richness to her amazing parents, supportive family, great professors, and lovely friends.

These women achievers were felicitated and awarded by a host of eminent personalities, including Vice-Chancellor SNU Prof Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay; Dr Minu Budhia, Founder Director, Caring Minds; Prof Anuradha Lohia, Chairperson Trustee, Manovikas Kendra; Rita Bhimani, Founder & CEO, Ritam Communications; Prof Mohua Banerjee, Director, International Management Institute Kolkata; Ina Bose, Director, Industry Relations, SNU; Pradyut Kr Biswas, OSD to the Chancellor, SNU, Subir Rakshit, CFO-SNU and other senior academicians and officials of the university.