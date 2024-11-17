Woman’s former lover, wife hire 2 men to kill her

Siliguri: The cops of Bhaktinagar Police Station have arrested three people, including a woman, in the murder case of 26-year-old Pushpa Chhetri, whose body, with injury marks on the throat, was recovered on November 8 at her rented house in the Bhanunagar area of Siliguri.

The investigation has uncovered a sinister conspiracy involving her former lover, Arun Paudel, a paramilitary personnel based in Punjab and his wife, Preetika Paudel. The couple allegedly orchestrated the murder by hiring two men from Pushpa’s hometown of Bagrakote, Malbazar, to carry out the heinous act.

According to the police, Arun sought to end his relationship with Pushpa which was going on for more than 2 years, but complications arose when his wife, Preetika, learned of the affair. Instead of confronting the issue directly, the couple reportedly devised a plan to kill Pushpa. They hired Abhishek Darjee and Rustam Biswakarma, who were known to Pushpa, to kill her by promising to give them Rs 1 lakh out of the Rs 50,000 they had paid in advance. Police sources said Abhishek and Rustam visited Pushpa’s rented house at around 10 pm. The police believe the men stayed for approximately 45 minutes, during which they attacked her with a sharp object, fatally wounding her throat.

Pushpa’s mobile phone was missing from her home after the murder. Police arrested Abhishek in Chennai, where he works at a hotel, while Rustom was arrested in Bagrakot. Preetika was arrested in Siliguri after tracking Pushpa’s SIM card. Abhishek was brought to Siliguri on Sunday by the SOG.

Rakesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said: “This was a premeditated act and all the arrested individuals have confessed to their roles in the crime during interrogation.”

Rustam and Preetika have been taken into 8-day police remand after they were produced at Jalpaiguri Court on Saturday and Abhishek will be produced in court on Monday. Police have started an investigation about Arun.