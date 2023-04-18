Woman’s food stall on wheels becomes a runaway success

siliguri: A food stall on a two-wheeler, run by a woman who has completed her Master of Business Administration (MBA) sure seems unusual but this combo is the talk of the town in Siliguri these days as “MBA Food Wali” goes around town doing brisk business.



“I have completed an MBA in Human Resource. I did a job for about four years, but I always wanted to do something on my own. After shifting to Siliguri, I decided to revive my dream and I started the food stall on wheels,” said Fatima, the lady who runs the stall.

Aged 30, Fatima, a resident of Uttar Pradesh completed her MBA course in Uttar Pradesh in 2011. After her marriage, she moved to Siliguri with her husband two years ago. She lives in Matigara, Siliguri.

She set up the food stall on a scooter at Baghajatin Park in Siliguri a week ago. Her stall is operational every day from 7 pm to 10:30 pm. She sells homemade food in her stall, which she cooks herself.

The menu includes kheer, dahi valla, golgappa chaat. She changes her menu as per demand. From cooking to selling, she handles everything single-handed. The price of one plate of dahi valla is Rs 25; golgappa chaat Rs 25 and kheer Rs 20. She earns about Rs 500 per day.

When asked about the name of the stall, she replied: “I want to spread a message that anyone, especially women, can set up a business on their own if they are educated. They can do any work if educationally empowered.”

Amit Malakar, a resident of Siliguri who is a regular, said: “The food is delicious and healthy. It is very interesting that a woman set her stall atop a scooter. She surely inspires others.”