Woman’s death triggers stir, family alleges hosp’s negligence

Malda: Tension flared up at Chanchal Super Speciality Hospital on Wednesday after the family of a 27-year-old pregnant woman alleged medical negligence led to her death. The deceased, Salma Sultana, was a resident of Samsi Malopara under Ratua-I block in Malda district.

According to family sources, Salma was admitted to the hospital three days ago after she experienced labour pain. However, her condition reportedly did not improve, and the family requested that doctors conduct a Caesarean section. “We repeatedly urged the doctors to perform a C-section as her condition was worsening, but they did not pay heed to our request,” alleged a family member.

The situation allegedly deteriorated on Wednesday morning, and the woman died before delivering the baby, which, according to the family, also did not survive. Following the death, angry relatives staged a protest inside the hospital premises, accusing the authorities of negligence. The agitation soon turned heated, with protestors engaging in a verbal altercation with police personnel from Chanchal Police Station who arrived to bring the situation under control.

Police intervened and managed to pacify the protestors after a brief confrontation.

Hospital Superintendent Dr. Sumit Talukdar denied any immediate wrongdoing. “The patient was suffering from severe anaemia and was given blood on Tuesday. She suffered a cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning. It is not possible to comment on negligence at this stage,” he said. He added: “If we receive a written complaint, the matter will be thoroughly investigated and appropriate action taken.”

The situation later returned to normal under police supervision.