Woman’s body recovered from drain in Howrah

Kolkata: Tension spread in Chatterjeehat area in Howrah after a woman’s body was found in a drain beside the service road of Kona Expressway on Sunday morning.



According to sources, on Sunday morning local residents spotted a woman’s body inside a drainage channel beside the service road of Kona Expressway.

Immediately police were informed. Cops from the Chatterjeehat Police Station recovered the body and sent it

for autopsy.

Sources reportedly claimed that no injury mark was visible on the body. Police suspect that the woman was mentally challenged. She somehow fell inside the drain but failed to come out.

However, police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.