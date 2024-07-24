Woman’s body found wrapped inside sack

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds over the recovery of a woman’s body wrapped in a sack from Shantinagar Canal in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.



According to sources, on Tuesday sometime around 3 pm, local residents spotted a sack lying abandoned on the bank of Shantinagar Canal. When they went closer, they saw some human hair coming out from a corner of the sack. Immediately police were informed. After a while when police opened the sack, they found a woman’s partially decomposed body.

After a preliminary investigation, police suspect that the woman was murdered and the body was dumped in the canal. Seeing the body, cops assume that the woman is aged around 30 years and suspected to have died about 2-3 days ago. The body has been sent to the M R Bangur Hospital for post mortem. Meanwhile, cops are trying to find out whether any woman aged around 30 years had gone missing in Regent Park and its adjacent areas. Cops are waiting for the post mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. Till last reports came in, the identity of the deceased was not established.