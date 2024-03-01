Woman’s body found inside well

In a mysterious circumstance, the body of a woman was found floating in a well inside her house on Thursday evening.

Police have detained the woman’s husband along with her son and daughter-in-law for questioning.

According to sources, on Thursday around 7:30 pm, Uma Das (52), a resident of 58, Kailash Ghosh Road in Haridevpur, was found floating in the well. The woman was retrieved from the well and rushed to Vidyasagar State General Hospital where she was declared brought dead. Local residents alleged that Uma’s husband, son and son-in-law used to torture her over some property-related dispute. They suspect that Uma was compelled to commit suicide.

Uma’s neighbours reportedly told the cops that they had interactions with the deceased just a few hours before her body was found. They also reportedly claimed that her family members used to torture her over some property and family related dispute. Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death. Meanwhile, on Thursday night, police registered a case against Uma’s husband, son and daughter-in-law on charges of abetment of suicide (306 IPC) and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention (34 IPC).