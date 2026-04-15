Woman’s body found inside sack in Baruipur pond

Kolkata: Tension gripped the Dhopagachhi area of Baruipur in South 24-Parganas after the body of a woman wrapped in a sack was found in a pond on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, on Tuesday morning, some residents of the Dhopagachhi area saw a sack floating in a pond with two legs visible outside the sack. On being informed, cops from Baruipur Police Station fished out the sack from the pond.

Inside it, police found a woman’s body with an injury mark on her neck. It was learnt that the body was partially decomposed.

The identity of the woman is yet to be revealed. Police suspect that the woman might have been murdered while she was sleeping or in an unconscious state, as no signs of any resistance were spotted.

The body has been sent for autopsy and police are waiting for the report to ascertain the cause of death and other details. Meanwhile, in connection with the murder of a youth in the Narendrapur area, police have come up with some facts which indicate a dispute involving the woman who was arrested along with another youth.

The deceased, Arup Mondal (36), was found dead with bullet injuries on Monday morning at his flat in Narendrapur. During the investigation, police had arrested Mondal’s friend Priyanka Das and another youth, Raju, at the spot. Das reportedly told the cops that she owed about Rs 43 lakh to Mondal. She and Raju also claimed that when they arrived at the flat, Mondal was lying dead.