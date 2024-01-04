Woman’s body found hanging inside flat

Kolkata: In a mysterious circumstance a woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan on Thursday morning at Dover Park area in Ballygunge.



The woman identified as Reshmi Verma (32) was married to Asish Kumar Verma who is a bank employee.

They were living at the bank’s employee quarters in the Dover Park area.

On Wednesday night they went to sleep after their two sons slept. Around 7 am when Asish woke up, he saw Reshmi was not there in the bed. When he went to the other room, he found her hanging from the ceiling fan. Police are almost sure that it is a case of suicide. However, cops are questioning the family members to find out the probable cause behind

her suicide.