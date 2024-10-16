Woman’s body found from river bank in Purulia

Kolkata: In a suspected case of murder, a woman’s body was recovered from under the sand on a river bank in Purulia on Wednesday morning.



Police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy at the Purulia Medical College and Hospital. Cops found a piece of cloth tied to her neck. It is suspected that the woman, aged about 20-22 years, was strangled to death by unknown culprits. Later, the accused persons dumped the body on the river bank.

Police have registered a murder case and circulated an all concerned message with the details of the body so that if any missing diary about the woman was lodged anywhere, her identity can be established.

Sources said, on Wednesday few residents of Sindhri village in Borabazar saw blood stains in the bank of the Kumari river near the Tasarbaki Ghat. When they followed the blood trail, it ended a few hundred meters in the river bank. On suspicion, they dug the bank and found a woman’s body buried.