Woman’s body found from pond in Bansdroni

Kolkata: In a mysterious circumstance, the body of a woman who was missing since Sunday night was found from a local pond in Bansdroni on Monday morning.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Aparna Roy (50) of 45, Rifle Club Road in Bansdroni was missing since Sunday night. She had left home for some reason and did not return. Her family members tried to search for her at all possible places where she could go but failed. On Sunday around 6:55 am, a resident of Dinesh Pally spotted something floating in the pond adjacent to his residence.

Initially, he suspected that someone might have dumped an idol.

When he went close, he found that it was a woman and immediately, the police were informed.

After a while, cops from Bansdroni Police Station along with Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel arrived and subsequently retrieved the body. Initially, the identity could not be established but later cops came to know that a woman was missing from the vicinity.

On suspicion, police got in touch with the family members of Roy and later they identified the body.

Police have registered an unnatural death case and started a probe. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death. Meanwhile, police are trying to find out if there was any foul play involved.